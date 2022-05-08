Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of REGI opened at $61.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

