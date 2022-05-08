New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of New Jersey Resources worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 30,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 828,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,825 shares during the period. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

