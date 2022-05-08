Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.33% of Stepan worth $37,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCL. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 163.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCL. TheStreet lowered Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SCL opened at $102.97 on Friday. Stepan has a 12 month low of $95.28 and a 12 month high of $139.30. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.97%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

