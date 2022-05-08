Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Outfront Media worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.04 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

