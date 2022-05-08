Piper Sandler Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $80.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.46.

SBUX stock opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

