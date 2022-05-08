PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of PotlatchDeltic worth $8,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,607,000 after acquiring an additional 221,580 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 348,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 171.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 214,538 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.11. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.