ProShare Advisors LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 36.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 21.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 11.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Outfront Media by 9.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

