Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Radian Group worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Radian Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.41. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $292.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

