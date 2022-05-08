Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Range Resources worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after acquiring an additional 818,687 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 92.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,573.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Range Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.