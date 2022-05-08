Raymond James & Associates Acquires 3,226 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.61% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

