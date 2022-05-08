Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Avalara worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Avalara by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,127,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avalara by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avalara by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,149,000 after acquiring an additional 99,894 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVLR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $78.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $117.10. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

