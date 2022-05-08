Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Lear worth $8,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $130.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $123.28 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.54 and a 200 day moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lear from $163.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.53.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

