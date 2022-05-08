Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.78% of General American Investors worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

