Raymond James & Associates Has $8.67 Million Stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.58% of Ladder Capital worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,466,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,552,000 after acquiring an additional 485,862 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,466,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,301,000 after acquiring an additional 483,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,925,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,706 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 972,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 182,914 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.44 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 103.29 and a current ratio of 104.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,273,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

About Ladder Capital (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

