Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.29% of Open Lending worth $8,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Open Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Open Lending by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $14.11 on Friday. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 16.81 and a quick ratio of 16.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 47.17%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

