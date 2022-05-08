Raymond James & Associates Purchases 6,795 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Owens Corning by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.41. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

