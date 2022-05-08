Raymond James & Associates Purchases 96,907 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of Sibanye Stillwater worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.16. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.4936 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

