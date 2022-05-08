Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.70% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $8,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $87.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69.

