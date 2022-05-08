Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,793,000 after acquiring an additional 185,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

