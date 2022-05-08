Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,200 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.74% of Cerus worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerus by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $935.09 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.21. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 41.55% and a negative return on equity of 63.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,102 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $161,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 605,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,391 over the last ninety days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

