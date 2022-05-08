Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,267 Shares of Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Davis Select International ETF (NASDAQ:DINT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 440,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.90% of Davis Select International ETF worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new stake in Davis Select International ETF in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DINT opened at $15.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $24.65.

