Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,737 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,845 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,981 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 74.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 155,581 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 66,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on EA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $446,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,015 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,555. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

