Raymond James & Associates Sells 7,744 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

ACWX stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.83. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.