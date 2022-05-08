Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Oshkosh worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,323,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OSK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Shares of OSK opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

