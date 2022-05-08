Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Ryder System worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NYSE:R opened at $74.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

