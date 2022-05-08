SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after buying an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,859. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.13. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.