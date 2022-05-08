SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,742 shares of company stock worth $44,529,492 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup dropped their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Datadog stock opened at $110.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.04 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11,000,000.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

