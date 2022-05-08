SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 29,798 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $47.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.59. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.