Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Holdings Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth $1,553,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simmons First National by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $32.76.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 186,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $576,850 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.