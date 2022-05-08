Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Southwest Gas worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 300.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SWX opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.59%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

