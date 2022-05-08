Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 16,178 shares during the period.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $408,917.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. Bank of America lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

