Square (NYSE:SQ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.91.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

