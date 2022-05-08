State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 784 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Insmed by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Insmed by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 1.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

