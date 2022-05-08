State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,515 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Independent Bank by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 154,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.86. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $289,425 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Independent Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

