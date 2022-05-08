State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,674 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,612,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 487.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $288,931,000 after acquiring an additional 752,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 4,568.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 522,339 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $166,485,000 after acquiring an additional 511,151 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 1.56. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $186.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Barclays lowered their target price on SEA from $218.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Macquarie lowered their target price on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

