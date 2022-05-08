State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $435,594.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $51.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.26%.

Rush Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.