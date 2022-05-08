State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of LCII opened at $107.40 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $96.32 and a 1 year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $131.16.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.43. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

In related news, Director James Gero purchased 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kieran M. O’sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.