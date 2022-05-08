State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $125,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cabot stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.55. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $47.59 and a twelve month high of $74.87.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

