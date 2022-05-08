State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,354 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Primo Water worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Primo Water by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Primo Water by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 340,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 39,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 743,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -713.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,400.00%.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook purchased 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

