State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.29 Million Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE:AWR opened at $75.89 on Friday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.65.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.15). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $58,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Profile (Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.