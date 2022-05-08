State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 465,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 87,265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 233,885 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $18.64 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.67 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

