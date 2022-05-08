State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,663 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

In related news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ormat Technologies stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.12. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.32 and a 12 month high of $88.52.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.