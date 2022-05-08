State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,512,000 after buying an additional 174,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,571,000 after buying an additional 83,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.21. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

