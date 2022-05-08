State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,889,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,210,000 after buying an additional 284,312 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after buying an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AJRD opened at $40.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

