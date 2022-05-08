State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.