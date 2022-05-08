State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 25,740 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in C3.ai by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $69.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C3.ai from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

