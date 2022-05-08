State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,079 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $951.44 million, a PE ratio of 387.04 and a beta of 1.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 800.07%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

