State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,039,000 after buying an additional 82,425 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

AQUA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $49.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.66.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.