State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director R Reid French, Jr. acquired 4,700 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,184.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

VRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.60 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -751.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

