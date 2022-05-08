State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.17. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

